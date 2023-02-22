Rock your body! Backstreet's back in Israel

The five-member group will take to Live Park in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion on May 13

They're no longer two worlds apart - legendary 90's boy band Backstreet Boys will perform in Israel for the third time in May.

On May 13, the five-member group will take to Live Park in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion. The last time the supergroup performed in the Jewish state - in 2018 - was at the same venue before a sold-out crowd of 16,000. Tickets for the Israeli show range from slightly under $100 to nearly $200, with pre-sale starting on Thursday.

Photo by Charles Sykes /Invision/AP Backstreet Boys members (L-R) Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson

The larger-than-life AJ McLean, Howie D, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell are jet-setting around the world for their DNA World Tour - named after the band's 2019 critically acclaimed album - celebrating "30 glorious years of the band’s electrifying music." Fans of the band will be able to hear classic 90s hits such as "I Want It That Way," "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)," and "As Long as You Love Me," along with hits from their latest album.

Can't make it to the Israeli show? They wouldn't go breaking your heart. There are shows worldwide, from Australia to South Africa, to their return to India after 13 years. Before their stop in the Jewish state, the band is visiting Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for their debut performance in Abu Dhabi.