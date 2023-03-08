Israeli popstar Noa Kirel unveils Eurovision song 'Unicorn'

Kirel will perform the song during the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the United Kingdom in May

"Unicorn," the song that Israeli popstar Noa Kirel will perform at the Eurovision contest in May, was officially unveiled on Wednesday.

The digital premiere was timed to coincide with Kirel's performance at a music festival in the southern Israeli resort town of Eilat.

Kirel will perform the song during the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in the United Kingdom, which kicks off May 9.

"I am very excited about the song choice," Kirel said earlier this year. "The choice is actually the first significant step that marks the Eurovision in May. We wrote a song that personally moves me every time I sing or hear it, and I can't wait until you hear the song."

"It's not going to be a ballad," the singer said, "but it's surprising. It's different. It's still me, but it was important for me to go for something unexpected. Let's just say they haven't heard me like this yet.”

This is Israel's 50th year in the Eurovision competition, with Kirel being chosen six months ago to perform on the world stage out of a pool of nearly 80 female singers. Last competition, Israel did not qualify for finals for the first time since 2014.