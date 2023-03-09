Fiddler on the Roof star Chaim Topol dies aged 87

'Topol was one of the giants of Israeli culture and will be greatly missed'

Israeli actor and singer Chaim Topol best known for his award-winning role as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof died on Wednesday after years of battling Alzheimer’s.

Born in Tel Aviv in 1935, Topol spent his army service in the Nahal Unit’s choir where he started acting. He played the Israeli comedy character Salah Shabati which was later turned into a movie.

Courtesy of the IDF Archives at the Ministry of Defense/Reuven Yehudai The Green Onion Band rehearsing a show, September 1958.

After the army, Topol joined the Green Onion band and three years later co-founded the Haifa Municipal Theater. His first movie role was the 1961 drama “I Like Mike.” Topol became Israel’s first-ever nomination for an Oscar in the international film category for the 1964 movie “Sallah Shabati,” where he played a Mizrahi immigrant.

But the worldwide fame was brought to the actor in 1971, when Fiddler on the Roof movie directed by Norman Jewison and based on the popular Shalom Aleichem musical was released. Topol has already played Tevye on stage in Israel in Hebrew and in the British theater adaptation, where he mastered his English. The movie, where he starred with his daughter Adi, was nominated for eight Oscars, including best actor, which Topol didn’t win.

Courtesy of the IDF Archives at the Ministry of Defense/Hanania Miller Chaim Topol in March 1969.

He was also nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor for a 1991 Broadway adaptation of the Fiddler on the Roof. Topol returned to this iconic role onstage in a farewell tour across the U.S. in 2009.

Courtesy of the IDF Archives at the Ministry of Defense/Hanania Miller Chaim Topol in 1969.

The actor said he played Tevye over 3,500 times. In 2015, Topol was awarded the Israel Prize for his great contribution to Israeli culture. Israel’s President Isaac Herzog described him as a "gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts."

“Topol was one of the giants of Israeli culture and will be greatly missed,” the president said in a tribute to the actor.