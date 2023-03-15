Adam Lambert to headline concert in Tel Aviv this summer

The musician's debut album "For Your Entertainment" reached number three on the Billboard 2000 chart in 2009

Jewish American singer-songwriter Adam Lambert will perform a concert this summer in Tel Aviv at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. This time he will not be accompanied by the icons of the British rock band Queen, Brian May and Roger Taylor, with whom he last performed in 2016 in the Jewish state.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1634095678325501952 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lambert rose to prominence after finishing second on the eighth season of the reality TV song contest American Idol in 2009. Since then, he has enjoyed great success, releasing several albums and collaborating with other musicians, including those of Queen from 2011.

VALERIE MACON (AFP) Queen guitarist Brian May and US singer Adam Lambert opened the Oscars in Los Angeles, U.S. with a rousing performance of "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions"

The musician's debut album "For Your Entertainment" quickly climbed to #3 on the Billboard 2000 chart in 2009. His second album "Trespassing" dominated 2012, and he has released several other highly successful albums since, including "The Original High" in 2015 and "Velvet" in 2020.

In 2013, he appeared on season 5 of the television show Glee as Elliot Gilbert. He joined the music group formed by Kurt, Rachel (Lea Michele), Santana (Naya Rivera) and Dani (Demi Lovato) in episode 4.

In 2014, Adam Lambert toured again with the band Queen, in tribute to Freddie Mercury.