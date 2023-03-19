Ben & Jerry's ice cream brand releases special Passover edition

All limited edition ice creams are kosher and gluten-free

The factory of the famous American ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's in Be'er Tuvia in southern Israel currently produces eight types of special ice cream for the Jewish holiday of Passover, which begins on April 5.

The factory produces a total of 100 tons of the unique flavor, which will be released in a special Passover edition. One of the ice creams, Charoset, is made from dates and crunchy nuts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1636249179440783361 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

All limited edition ice creams are kosher and gluten-free. In view of Passover, the Be’er Tuvia factory began to work hard, in order to deliver the hundreds of thousands of pots on time.

Last December, Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, said it had resolved a dispute with the American ice cream maker over its attempt to boycott Israeli settlements.

"Unilever is pleased to announce that the dispute with Ben & Jerry's independent counsel has been resolved," the British conglomerate said in a brief statement, without giving further details.

This announcement seems to put an end to a battle that has lasted for more than a year. Ben & Jerry's had sued Unilever through its main U.S. subsidiary, Conopco, earlier this year in a boycott attempt, which it first announced in July 2021.