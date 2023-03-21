Israeli Fashion Week raises awareness of breast cancer

Designers and experts discuss the technological advances in curing and early detection of the illness

Israeli Fashion Week was launched this Sunday, and this year it's not just about models and clothes.

The four-day-long event, includes many well-known Israeli designers. But for the first time, before every fashion show, a panel sits to discuss different topics, such as fashion in the digital and virtual world, violence and shaming on social media, menopause and others.

“The idea of creating FAC, Fashion Agenda Community, is to use celebrities to speak out about social agendas … It was a long process for the past 6-7 months, we wanted to see, what kind of topics women would like to hear about. A lot about menopause, and a lot about making awareness, to go and get tested, and this is what we are doing,” said Israeli producer Motty Reif.

One of the panels is to raise awareness of breast cancer. It's discussing the technological advances in curing and early detection of the illness. Naama is one of the designers showing off her creations. She's also a breast cancer survivor.

“Breast cancer and fashion don’t connect, but they do in my world, I'm a fashion designer and breast cancer survivor. They told me there are medical panels, they offered me all kind of options. So I said if I'm ever to do a medical panel on fashion week, that for me symbolizes an escape, I would like to sit on a panel that speaks to me. A topic I can contribute to, so I said I want a panel on breast cancer,” said Naama.

Icecure is a medical device company founded in 2006, to advance the treatment of breast cancer by offering minimal invasive solutions to replace surgery.

“Icecure is conducting the largest ever drug trials globally, for early stage breast cancer using liquid nitrogen cryoablation. What we are doing is basically using ice to freeze tumors and we do it under imaging. Our clinical trial showed only 3 percent recurrence. Meaning for women in the early stages of breast cancer, this is really a revolution,” said Tlalit of Icecure.

This treatment deals with breast cancer with minimal invasion. It can be done in the doctor's office, in less than an hour. Once the tumor is frozen it dissolves in the body in a natural process

“No hospital stay, no scaring, no tissue removal. No pain and most important for breast cancer patients, they keep the shape of the breast,” added Tlalit.

Dr. Mariane Kattib, Director of breast cancer surgery at the Ichilov Medical Center is part of the panel on Israeli fashion week, to discuss the other options with which women can battle breast cancer.

“Each year about 4,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in Israel. Surviving breast cancer has improved drastically during the last few years. It has become about 90 percent, because of early breast cancer diagnosis,” said Kattib.

“The technology got better, on the one hand, and the diagnosis has become much better as well,” she added.

Recent reports issued in Israel at 2022 and dealing with data from 2019, reveal that 85 percent of breast cancer detections are of invasive breast cancer. Out of 5,316 new detections in 2019, only 659 were non-Invasive breast cancer.

Early diagnosis is the name of the game. It significantly increases the chances of survival. Events and panels like the one during fashion week can make all the difference.