Israeli actor Lior Raz speaks with i24NEWS at ‘Series Mania’ TV fest

'The love that people show you is incredible. As an actor, it’s crazy to feel all these things'

At the Series Mania TV festival in France, Israeli actor Lior Raz spoke with i24NEWS about his experience at the event as well as the new show he is set to star in.

“My mother is Algerian so we have French citizenship,” he told i24NEWS. “We are very proud to be here and to be part of this incredible festival.”

“It’s a first. When we landed, even the taxi driver recognized me, probably thanks to 'Fauda',” he continued, referring to the hit series ‘Fauda’ in which Raz created and starred in.

“Everyone knows this series here apparently, I love it! The love that people show you is incredible. As an actor, it’s crazy to feel all these things. In ‘Fauda,’ with Doron, the character that I play, you see him killing people, but he’s also hurt in his heart, he’s a very sad character.”

The Israeli icon is set to star alongside Rotem Sela and Yehuda Levi in an eight-part drama titled ‘A Body That Works,’ or ‘Goof Shlishi’ in Hebrew. Written by Shira Hadad, the upcoming series being presented at Series Mania sees Raz’s character Tomer fall in love with Sela’s character Ellie, after which they hire a surrogate mother as they seek to have a child.

"Tomer is in love, he is much closer to real life, to my life, closer to people and more understanding. For me, it's a very nice opportunity to play this role and I would like to have more and more of the same kind,” Raz said.

The series is currently airing on Channel 12 in Israel every Tuesday evening.