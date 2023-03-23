Rare mosaic discovered at Israel's Tzipori National Park

The similarity of this floor to the mosaic of a similar church discovered in Nahariya allows it to be dated to the 6th century CE

A rare mosaic floor discovered near the water reservoir of Tzipori National Park in the Galilee of northern Israel some 30 years ago is currently undergoing a conservation process.

It joins many other archaeological finds such as interior architecture in a unique state of preservation, water cisterns, and several other mosaics, visible to visitors of the park.

Nature and Parks Authority Mosaic floor discovered near the water reservoir of Tzipori National Park in Israel

Zvika Tzuk, the archaeologist of the Nature and Parks Authority who discovered it, described the mosaic as an achievement of "high quality."

"About 100 meters north of the western end of the reservoir, the southeast corner of a mosaic floor was exposed," he said. "It consists of a central carpet with red and pink flowers, bordered by a frame of black, red, and white bands," the archaeologist continued.

"Inside the frame are medallions depicting birds, fish, bunches of grapes, vines, vine leaves, cherries, flowers, and crosses. The similarity of this floor with the mosaic of a similar church discovered in Nahariya allows us to date it to the 6th century AD. This mosaic was probably the floor of a church or a Christian burial monument," said Zvika Tzuk.

"About 65,000 Christians visit the site each year, about 40 percent of all visitors," said Tzipori National Park Director Meital Roizer Aaron.

The remains of a Crusader-era cathedral can also be seen in the park.

"The mosaic, the church, and the tombs discovered can be a lever for Christian tourism especially because of the proximity of the park to Nazareth and Kfar Cana and other important Christian sites," she concluded.