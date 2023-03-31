'There’s a lot of rhetoric surrounding how awful Israel is as a place, and unfortunately, there’s so few Jews to be able to tell the real story'

People have always looked to others – be it family, friends, or big names and popular figures – for inspiration on what to buy or do, and these days, social media influencers are revolutionizing every industry, especially the travel category.

With social media, it’s almost like one is given a giant megaphone to instantly share and receive recommendations from anywhere in the world. That’s exactly what a group of non-Jewish social media influencers from the United Kingdom did in the Old City of Jerusalem, one of the many stops of their week-long voyage in Israel.

“It’s nice to find out more about the Jewish culture because I personally don’t really know that much about it,” Beth Colley, one of the UK influencers, told i24NEWS.

It’s a journey through one of the most captivating cities of ancient history, showing off the remarkable architecture and sharing their experience via social media.

“I think just seeing the city in person is enthralling,” said UK influencer Luca Peterson. “And the kind of cross of all different people mixed together very closely.”

Colley and Peterson are part of the group that is documenting moments marching through Jerusalem’s multi-layered, multi-faceted fabled streets and markets.

“The creators that we brought have a massive UK following, and we chose to bring non-Jewish creators because a lot of Jews have been to Israel already, especially (those in) the UK,” said Maya All, managing director of Connect Management Limited talent agency.

“There’s a lot of rhetoric surrounding how awful Israel is as a place, and unfortunately, there’s so few Jews to be able to tell the real story,” she told i24NEWS.

Behind all of this is the apolitical Israeli NGO Vibe Israel, which has been pioneering digital influencer tours of Israel for over a decade.

“I think it’s the best way to tell the Israeli story because social media is the place that all Gen Z and millennials are,” explained Vibe Israel’s CEO Romi Barak.

“I believe there’s a misconception about Israel on social media,” he continued. “People abroad cannot really understand what is going on here if you don’t see it yourself.”

The influencers didn’t just get an overdose of culture in Jerusalem – they also made a stop in Tel Aviv, where they soaked up the sun on the sandy beaches, surfed in the Mediterranean Sea, ate good food, and mingled with the many different kinds of people who give the city its pulse.

“Before coming here and seeing Israel as a country, I had no real desire to come and experience the culture and stuff,” UK influencer Callum Ryan told i24NEWS. “But I think our content has been really successful, and our followers have reciprocated that as well.”

There are nine million Jews in Israel and 15 million in total. When less than one percent of the world is Jewish, it’s difficult for people to hear different perspectives if they don’t know Jews or Israelis, or even people who just really know what happens in Israel.

"There's a lot of things that happen in the media that will always make you think a certain way, and then you get out here and it's completely different,” said UK influencer Luke Vernon. “I can't speak on politics or anything major because I don't know that much, but from what I've seen while I've been out here, it's nothing like what I've been told."

It’s about meeting the people, feeling the energy, sharing the experience, and maybe having a little too much to munch on…

"The main thing that I've learned is that all that happens here is you get fed, fed, fed, fed, and fed. Like I'm fat now. Thank you. My dad bod is back,” Vernon said.