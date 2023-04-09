Private Christian company runs Israeli Biblical site

The site is associated with the biblical city of Tamar and is mentioned in chapter nine of the first book of Kings as one of the cities built by King Solomon

Tamar, or Hatzeva Fortress, near the Dead Sea is an archaeological site with biblical antecedents. But for the past few decades it has been run by a private Christian organization and not, as one would expect, by the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Whoever runs it, it’s still a magnificent site with history dating back to the Iron Age. Its centerpiece is three fortresses from the 10th through 8th centuries BCE, and the remains of a small shrine.

It also houses the ruins of impressive Roman baths and a Roman castle from the 3rd century CE, and ruins from other periods, such as the Hellenistic and early Muslim eras.

A British police station from the British Mandate era and a modern military bunker preserve its more recent history, when the area was conquered by the Golani Brigade during the 1948-49 Arab-Israeli war. In the 1960's, a group of American Jews from Miami settled in the area and established a tiny village called "Ir Ovot."

The group was led by Simcha Pearlmutter, who was accused of leading a messianic cult. Most of its members left the community in 1982.

In recent years, Tamar has been managed by Blossoming Rose, a Christian-oriented company based in Michigan. The company's president Dr. DeWayne Coxon says the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) and its officials Dr. Rudolph Cohen and Dr. Yigal Israel asked Blossoming Rose to excavate the site.

According to Coxon, “These biblical facts resonate with Christians who are serious about understanding more about God’s plan for the Messianic unity between Christians and Jews. That desire for unity drew over 60 people from Texas, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Canada, Kansas, Iowa, Wisconsin to fly to Israel, to work with their hands, to rebuild the ancient walls, and to excavate even deeper into the history of biblical Tamar."

"We tried to reach the Jewish National Fund and later the Israeli Parks Authority and ask them to take control of the site, but they refused,” Dr. Israel told i24NEWS.

Even so, Israel is pleased with the current situation. “They are doing a good job, the place is clean and protected and they prevent antiquities looting. I wish every site would run like this."

i24NEWS visited Hatzeva Fortress in 2021 to film a report for the "Holy Land Uncovered" program. The team noticed some of the new features in the site including a replica of the Jewish Temple with quotes from the Gospels, on what looked like a Christian-oriented installation.

Blossoming Rose has a 25-year lease with the Central Arava Regional Council to develop and maintain the park area, signed in 2003. It adds that it has also been working in partnership with the IAA to beautify and conserve the area for over 20 years.

All of which prompts the question: Why did the Israeli Antiquities Authorities hand biblical Tamar to an external Christian company from the United States?

The IAA said that "Biblical Tamar is a declared archaeological site, in which the antiquities law applies. The IAA has previously carried out excavations and preservations at the site. The site is under the Central Arava Region and under agreement with Blossoming Rose as far as we know.”

The Ministry of Heritage said it has no authority over the site, which was “under the authority of the Central Arava Region.” But the Central Arava Region also said that it doesn’t have the authority to run the site.

It noted, however, that a plan exists for the renovation of the site, and it was still waiting for answers from the Ministry of Heritage regarding future budget.

The Israeli Nature and Parks Authority, for its part, said it was “working together with the Central Arava Region towards announcing the site as a National Garden.”

This is not the first case of a heritage site in Israel being managed by a private organization. Timna Valley and The City of David are the two other known cases. But it is a rare case of a Christian organization with roots abroad being involved in managing an Israeli site.