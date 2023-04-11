Renowned conductor Ilyich Rivas to hit Israeli stage for 1st time

At age 29, Rivas already has almost 20 years of career under his belt

Ilyich Rivas, the internationally renowned American conductor, will perform in Israel thus week for the first time. He will tour the country from April 13 to 20.

i24NEWS had the privilege of speaking with the young prodigy on his arrival to the Jewish State. "I am very eager to perform on the Israeli stage and meet the public; I am also very eager to discover the country," he told us.

In Israel, the lyrical pieces "Johannes Brahms Violin Concerto Opus 77" and "Jean Sibelius Symphony No.2 Opus 43" will be played by about 70 musicians, including the young German violinist Clara-Jumi Kang. Ms. Kang plays professionally with the Hamburg Symphony Orchestra. In 2009, she won the Seoul International Music Competition and the second place at the Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition in Hanover.

"The Hebrew culture has been essential in the history of classical music, it is the basis of the Judeo-Christian culture which is somehow connected to Israel and, coming here represents for me a fascinating opportunity to connect with History," Ilyich Rivas told i24NEWS.

"I would like to attract in particular the audience of my age in order to ensure continuity and to maintain the attraction for this genre of classical music which is less popular among young people. My goal is precisely to make them like this style and to see more and more a young population interested in it. In Israel, I don't know what kind of audience is fond of these kinds of concerts, but I hope to see young faces in the hall," he said.

Marco Borggreve Clara-Jumi Kang

A passion since childhood

Ilyich Rivas, of Venezuelan origin, studied conducting from an early age with his father Alejandro Rivas, himself a conductor, who continues to be his main guide and mentor. Ilyich has notably received the Bruno Walter conducting prize and the Julius Baer Prize in Switzerland, awarded by the Verbier Festival to a musician with exceptional talent.

"Since I was little, my father brought me to his rehearsals and I hid between the musicians, listening to the songs. So it's quite natural that I embarked on this path," he told i24NEWS.

"I did my first concert at the age of nine thanks to my father's teacher who quickly saw that I had the thirst to learn the techniques, and at the end of one of the concerts, he let me be the conductor for a few minutes. It is not common to start your career directly as a conductor, most start by playing an instrument," he confides.

Ilyich Rivas made his official debut as a conductor at the age of 16 in front of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. He then performed successfully in a number of major orchestras in Europe and the United States, including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra of Stockholm, the Radio Symphony Orchestra of Frankfurt or the NDR Radiophilharmonie of Hanover to name just a few.

An exceptional begining

At the age of 18, Ilyich left the United States, where he grew up, to become the assistant of the great Russian conductor Vladimir Yurovsky in the United Kingdom, where his career would then evolve in Europe. After living in Italy and Spain, he settled in Paris for a year. Ilyich made a very remarkable debut with the National Orchestra of Île-de-France at the Philharmonie de Paris.

"When I was 20 years old, I was assistant conductor with the London Philharmonic Orchestra, it was the most symbolic orchestra that had been entrusted to me until then and it was a moment that deeply marked me, both emotionally and professionally, because I was alongside the great Macedonian pianist Simon Trpčeski. Sharing the stage with such a great man at my young age has made me progress enormously and it is a memory that will remain etched in my memory," he said.

The young artist also made an impressive debut with the Opera North of the United Kingdom conducting performances of La Bohème, then more recently with the Reisopera of the Netherlands, in a traveling production of La Traviata.

At only 29 years old, Ilyich Rivas already has almost 20 years of career under his belt and enjoys a remarkable career without fail with concerts all over the world. His talent has allowed him to approach the most emblematic scenes of the classical repertoire mainly in Europe, Australia and the United States.

Among the highlights of last season, Ilyich Rivas performed with the Minnesota Orchestra, the Orchestre national de Lyon, the Auckland Philharmonia, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, the Poznan Philharmonic, the Norrkoping Symphony, the Uppsala Symphony, and the Deutsche Radio Philharmonie Saarbrücken Kaiserslautern. In addition, he has also developed significant expertise as an opera conductor, which has allowed him to direct complete productions of the Nozze di Figaro and Hänsel und Gretel for the Glyndebourne tour.

After Tel Aviv, Ilyich Rivas will fly to Slovakia and the United States.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French website i24NEWS