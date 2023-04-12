Dressed for eternity: New exhibit sheds light on traditional burial shroud

A special display at the Israel Museum showcases burial shrouds from different eras, places, and traditions

The Israel Museum's newest exhibition is dedicated to a fashion item, but one that's usually only seen underground: the traditional Jewish burial shroud, or tachrich in Hebrew.

This special display showcases burial shrouds from different eras, places, and traditions.

"From a very early time, Jews were buried in shrouds. Mainly in white or natural color, linen or cotton. It evolved over time," explains Efrat Assaf Shapira, curator of textiles at the Israel Museum.

"We don't know since when exactly we had a special set of shrouds intended for burial. It’s not just a Jewish tradition, we can also see this in Muslim and Christian traditions where people are buried not in their Sunday best."

Tradition states the reason most shrouds are white and don’t look like a lavish garment is thanks to Rabban Gamaliel the Second, a famed Jewish scholar from the second century CE. According to the Talmud, Rabban Gamaliel observed that the custom of dressing the deceased in expensive clothing put such a terrible burden on the family that they would "abandon the body and run." Therefore, he asked to be buried in a simple linen garment when he died.

The tradition may also stem from the famous quote from the book of Genesis, "For dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return."

"If you look at other traditions and at what colors are used for mourning and death, for example Far Eastern traditions and Islam, you'll find that white is used because it symbolizes purity and repentance," says Shapira, adding that the same custom is found among Jewish worshipers who wear white on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Among the items on display is one of the oldest examples of a burial shroud, found in the Dead Sea area of Ein Gedi. Other shrouds were brought from abroad and shed light not only on burial rituals, but also on life in Jewish communities in ancient times, as Shapira explains.

"Shrouds being a ceremonial object, they represent older dress traditions which no longer exist, for example the wearing of tzizit by Ashkenazi women in the Middle Ages. We don't have that object any more, only the memory of it. Or the Jewish collar that was worn in Europe until the 19th century and disappeared, but it still exists in the shroud."

i24NEWS Exhibit of ancient burial shrouds, on display at the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Israel.

The collection of burial shrouds can teach us about the culture, tradition and fashion of the Jewish people across generations; a culture which stamped its mark on the ceremonial garment, even if it doesn't really see the light of day.

The exhibit is open to visitors until October 14.