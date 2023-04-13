Famous for being the "Fiddler on the Roof," he was also listening-in at the wall

Amidst the shadowy operators of the Mossad, was actor Chaim Topol. Famous for his starring role in "Fiddler on the Roof," he had a global spotlight on him, but his family recently revealed that he still managed to work as a secret agent.

"I don't know exactly what the appropriate definition is," said his son Omar, in a Hebrew expose with Haaretz newspaper, "but what is clear is that father was involved in secret missions on behalf of the Mossad." All of which was on a voluntary basis, without asking for anything in return.

Topol's worldwide fame came in 1971, when he starred as the lead character in the film adaption of "Fiddler on the Roof" and, with that, came an international demand for his presence on local stages.

All borders and doors were open to him, and he knew how to use this to benefit Israel’s security. This allowed him to enter countries where no Israeli could go and enter the highest echelon of social circles.

His son says that one of the Mossad missions required him to work with his friend and handler, Peter Zvi Malkin, in order to drill a hole in the wall of an Arab country’s embassy and listen-in. He was later recruited as the IDF spokesman to accompany foreign journalists, and even worked his charm on Egyptian generals who came to negotiate the Egypt-Israel peace treaty.

"Haim-ka reminds me of Forrest Gump," concludes his wife, Galia, in the family’s interview with Haaretz, "he was always at the important junctions where historic decisions were made for the country."