Holocaust Remembrance Day: Joseph Bau museum

A graphic designer, an illustrator, one of the first animators in Israel, and a spy

The old small studio in Tel Aviv may look like a time capsule of graphic design and art of the pre-digital era, but it is way more than that. It tells the fascinating story of Joseph Bau, a graphic designer, an illustrator and one of the first animators in Israel.

Born in 1920 to a Jewish family in Krakow, Poland, Joseph Bau had a promising career as a graphic designer, a career which was brutally cut short in 1939 when WWII started. Bau was sent to a ghetto.

His daughter Clila Bau, who runs the Bau Museum in Tel Aviv, tells us more about his fascinating life story: "When he came to the ghetto, the Nazis looked for someone who write in Gothic letters and he was the only one, so art saved his life."

"And thanks to that he saved the lives of hundreds, which later became thousands because he forged documents. He did it for the Jewish underground. He worked for the German police and pretended not to know German, and he was a spy, because he transferred all the information he heard in the SS to the Jewish underground"

Bau was transferred to Plaszow Concentration Camp where he met the love of his life, Rivka. Their love story is indeed a rare example of humanity and devotion.

"My father met my mom inside the camp. They got married secretly. They are the only couple who got married in Plaszow Camp. My father dressed as a woman and was smuggled into the women's camp. And that's how they got married," said his daughter, Clila.

Wedding of Joseph and Rivka Bau/ Courtesy: I24news Wedding illustration of Joseph and Rivka Bau in Plaszow Concentration Camp

This scene was captured in Bau's works, as well as on Steven Spielberg's Academy Award winning movie Schindler's List. Bau himself met Spielberg and provided information for the film. A touching story accompanies his entry into the famous "List of Jews" saved by German industrialist Oskar Schindler.

Joseph's newly wed wife, Rivka, was well connected and appreciated in the camp, thanks to her work as a manicurist for the German guards. When she was placed on the list, she decided to give her spot to Bau, a man she only knew for a few months.

"She didn't tell my father that she was the one who saved him for 50 years. She told him that by accident. When he asked her "how come you didn't tell me? You risked your life for me?" They only knew each other for two months," Clila told us, her mother then replied, "I didn't want you to feel that you owe me something. I did it from love."

The couple survived the Holocaust and moved to Israel in the 1950's. He opened a studio in Tel Aviv, and became a pioneer designer who made some of the first animation films and graphics for films and commercials. But, Bau continued to use his counterfeiting skills.

"We found out two years after he passed away that he was the main graphic designer of the Mossad," said Clila, with sparkling eyes, "He's the one who forged documents for the spies. He forged documents for Eli Cohen, the spy who was caught in Syria. He made documents to catch Adolf Eichmann for the whole team who went to catch him."

Bau passed away in 2002. Ever since then, Clila and her sister have preserved his studio by making it into a mini-museum. On display are Bau's old techniques, such as handmade animations and his original desk which he brought from Poland.

However, the special place is under threat of being shut down. Clila and her sister are fighting the decision, with the assistance of the Council for Conservation of Heritage Sites in Israel.

"They are going to renovate or tear it down, we do know that we have to leave. We don't have another place. We want to stay here. This is where our father worked. To move everything out is impossible," she said.

From the concentration camp to working for the Mossad, the life story of Joseph Bau is anything but ordinary. His descendants hope that his legacy will continue, despite the challenges.