Israel Meta curates an ‘intimate peek’ to preserve memory of Holocaust survivors

As Israel commemorates Holocaust Memorial Day this week, Meta launched a special project with dozens of Israeli artists in a bid to preserve the memory of the genocide and raise awareness of how survivors live today.

To connect the youth to such stories, Meta’s “Sharing Memories” project – in collaboration with the Israeli aid group Latet – kicked off for its third year in a row, in which content creators shared testimonies on Instagram to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to highlight how many of its survivors now live in poverty. Last year, the project garnered more than 10 million views as well as over $270,000 in donations for survivors in need.

“We see a lot of antisemitism, not just on social media platforms, but across the world. We want to tackle that issue – we don’t want to see antisemitism on Facebook or Instagram, we don’t want to see Holocaust denial," said Maayan Sarig, head of communications at Meta in Israel. “So we always try to think how to remove that negative content," she told i24NEWS.

"On the other hand, we want to make sure we use our platforms to spread the facts and stories of Holocaust survivors, to harness the power of the platforms to tell a different kind of story. It’s so important to keep telling those stories," Sarig added.

There are almost 150,000 Holocaust survivors currently living in Israel, and 95 percent of them are over 80 years old. Despite the significant number of survivors, their population is dwindling with each passing year, and preserving their memories has become a main issue of national importance.

Meanwhile, many young people in Israel have never met a Holocaust survivor personally nor heard their stories firsthand. Accustomed to consuming fast, accessible, and easy-to-absorb content, young people are already less capable of listening to full-length testimonies that don’t suit their patterns of content consumption, according to Meta.

As a result, there is genuine concern that they will fail to grasp the enormity of the Holocaust and its tremendous effect on the history of the Jewish people.

“Some might argue that the younger generation isn't engaged or interested to learn about the Holocaust, yet we recognize that the problem lies with us,” said Adi Soffer-Teeni, country manager of Meta in Israel.

"'Sharing Memories' bridges the gap between survivors and the younger generation, connecting the people with the most important stories to tell with those who have the largest digital assets in Israel, through which they interact with millions of followers every day,” she continued.

“This intimate peek creates an exceptional intergenerational connection that would help us all ensure that we never forget.”

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Visitors at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem.

Participants in the project included artists, content creators, and online influencers who uploaded survivors’ heroic stories to their Instagram accounts. Such artists include Israel Bidur, Dana Zarmon, Ilanit Levi, Chen Amsalem, Omer Nudelman, and others.

They held one-on-one meetings with Holocaust survivors, speaking intimately about their courageous stories during World War II and their lives today. Having documented these meetings on their mobile phones, the influencers will host the survivors in a series of authentic ‘Reels’ videos – providing maximum exposure to these stories of past heroism and current distress in a way that speaks directly to young people.

Meta hopes that such encounters will raise awareness of the importance of Holocaust remembrance and encourage their followers to support the survivors who are living in poverty and loneliness.