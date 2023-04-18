'If we don't document this today, we risk not being believed later on'

Nissim Sellam, who has been immortalizing the faces of Holocaust survivors for the past decade, has now taken more than 70 portraits for his project 'The Last Link.'

"I think one of the most important things is to document the Holocaust survivors for future generations. There are not many of them left in Israel or in the world," Moshe Helfman, speaking on behalf of his mother, a Holocaust survivor, told i24NEWS.

A journey that goes from Israel to France, Sellam's project moves participants and viewers alike in the important encounters with living memories of the horrors that occurred during World War II. Black and white photos accompany the past that must never be repeated.

Sellam sat down with Zushka Zissel Helfman and her son, Moshe, to learn what drives people to commit themselves to the perpetuation of memory - particularly memories that an individual would prefer to put behind them.

"If we don't document this today, with this survivor who relates her own story, who is still alive, we risk not being believed later on,” said Moshe.

Born in Poland's Auschwitz, a couple of miles from the death camps, Zushka Zissel is almost 102 years old and lives today in Binyamina, northern Israel. Her face is immortalized, along with her story of what she lived through and what may be her last years in Israel, after her heroic survival.

Holocaust Remembrance Day, also known as Yom HaShoah in Israel, began on Monday night with an official opening event at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem. This year, Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran's last Shah, attended the event.

Ceremonies across the country, including in schools, public institutions, army bases, and businesses occurred throughout the day. The “Unto Every Person, There is a Name” ceremony at parliament had lawmakers reading out the names of Holocaust victims.

This article was produced by Fanny-Rachel Zimbler of the i24NEWS French team.