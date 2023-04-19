Israeli film ‘The Future’ to compete at Tribeca Festival in June

The film is a political thriller drama starring Raymonde Amsalem, Samar Kofti and Der Zozovsky

Israeli film "The Future", by director Noam Kaplan, will comepte at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York next June.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1648341081338118147 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The film is a political thriller drama starring Raymonde Amsalem, Samar Kofti and Der Zozovsky. Amsalem plays Dr. Nurit Bloch, who has developed an algorithm that predicts acts of terrorism in order to thwart them. However, despite this brilliant development, a young Palestinian woman manages to hack the project.

In 2014, Kaplan won the Critics' Prize at the Haifa International Film Festival with his first film "Manpower."

"The film in Hebrew and Arabic was shot during the coronavirus pandemic, Operation Guardian of the Walls, riots in Jerusalem and other mixed cities," Kaplan said.

The Tribeca Film Festival was founded in 2002 by actor Robert De Niro and producer Jane Rosenthal. This year it will be held on June 7-18. In 2016, Israeli director Udi Aloni's film Junction 48 won Best International Feature at the Tribeca Festival.