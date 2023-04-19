Geffen was known for his support for the left-wing bloc and often received threats for his political position

Prominent Israeli songwriter, author and journalist Yehonatan Geffen died Tuesday at the age of 76.

Geffen was born in Nahalal, northern Israel, in 1947. His mother, Aviva Dayan, was Moshe Dayan's sister.

He served as a paratrooper and later became an officer. Before discharging from the Israeli military in 1969, Geffen fought in Nablus and the Golan Heights during the Six Day War.

After the army, he moved to Tel Aviv and took up poetry. Geffen wrote hundreds of poems and many popular Israeli songs.

In 1973 published the book The Failure, in which he criticized the government and the military for their handling of the Yom Kippur War. His other famous books included "The 16th Sheep" and "Courage."

The late author also ran a weekly column for Maariv. Geffen was known for his support for the left-wing bloc. He often received threats for his political position.

Geffen's son is a popular Israeli musician Aviv Geffen. His daughter Shira Geffen is also a writer and actress.