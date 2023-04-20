Israeli series 'Corduroy' and 'Carthago' win awards at CannesSeries

Israel was triple honored at Cannes, as the jury of long formats was chaired by actor Lior Raz, the creator of the iconic series 'Fauda'

Israeli actors represented their will at the International Festival of Series in Cannes, as Dar Zozovsky won the award for best actress for her role in the TV series "Corudroy," which was broadcast on HOT.

"She is an actress who is much talked about in Israel. She plays the main character in this very beautifully filmed series of women, created by filmmaker Hadas Ben Aroya. Corduroy is a raw and generational series. Dar Zuzovsky threw herself body and soul into this project and she is a star. She is a model and an actress and has such a natural acting. What's crazy is that she looks like Hadas, she's sort of her alter ego on screen," said the festival's artistic director, Albin Lewy.

In addition, the award for Special Interpretation went to the entire cast of the Israeli series "Carthago", which was broadcast on Israel's Kan Public Broadcaster. "We created this award because series are often choral. Without the success of Nehama at CanneSeries, the creator, writer and actor Reshef Lev would not have been able to do this crazy project that is Carthago," said Lewy.

AP Photo/Oded Balilty 2019© Lior Raz of Fauda

But it was the Norwegian political drama "Power Play" which won the award for best series, while the award for best script went to the Korean series "Bargain," which deals with human organ trafficking.