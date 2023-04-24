Israel: Tel Aviv Great Synagogue to get massive renovation, public square

The upgrade plan involves removing rows of columns and walls that were added in the 1960s, and converting a nearby parking lot into an open public space

Tel Aviv’s Great Synagogue in central Israel will receive massive renovations and a new public square will be erected alongside it, according to Monday reports.

Renovation plans were originally filed in 2016 but were met with objections from neighbors of the recognizable institution – which just marked its 100th anniversary – who suggested that a new public square would harm businesses and residents.

The upgrade plan involves removing rows of columns and walls that were added to the Jewish place of worship in the 1960s, and converting a nearby parking lot into an open space for the public.

According to the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, the space will be used for street events, temporary fairs, and similar activities. The popular Allenby Street, adjacent to the synagogue, will be transformed into a pedestrian-only zone.

Such upgrades are to be financed via a donation of $5.5 million from Patrick Drahi, a French-Israeli business magnate and the owner of i24NEWS, as all as Sotheby’s, Israel’s HOT cable network, and other entities.

The synagogue, one of the most established institutions of Jewish life in Tel Aviv, was designed and built by Israeli architect Yehuda Magidovitch in 1925. It was renovated in a modernist style in 1969 in an attempt to have it fit in better with the surrounding area.

Today, it features stained glass windows replicating those from different community synagogues across Europe destroyed in the Holocaust.