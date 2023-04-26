'Your freedom is our freedom,' says EU Chief

Israel celebrated the Jewish state's 75th Independence Day, on Wednesday, with an annual state ceremony in Jerusalem, and congratulatory greetings from around the world.

The day began with a transition from somber reflection to celebration after commemorating the fallen soldiers and citizens killed in terrorist attacks during Memorial Day.

At the opening ceremony on Tuesday evening, Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terror attack earlier this month, recited the remembrance Yizkor prayer. Last week, in an interview with i24NEWS, he said, "it is important for me to recite this prayer and it is a great honor."

"I feel that under such circumstances, this is a very strong message to the country. It shows that the country supports the victims of terrorism and I feel love not only from people in Israel but from Jews around the world," he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog also called for unity in his celebratory Independence Day video greeting, on Tuesday evening, “let us come together at this meaningful moment to celebrate everything we have built together and everything that we have yet to build.”

Herzog then opened the daytime celebrations with a flight of honor flying over the state residence, where he hosted an award ceremony for outstanding soldiers, and wished, “to all the Air Force and Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the air, at sea and on land. Happy Independence Day on the 75th anniversary of Israel's independence!"

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651105450811695105 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel’s friends across the Atlantic, and across the Mediterranean, also sent their best wishes. In an official statement for Israel's 75th Independence Day, U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed “our enduring friendship and commitment to Israel's security.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1650892750076641280 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Meanwhile, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution honoring the 75th anniversary to American-Israeli relations and called for the expansion and strengthening of the Abraham Accords.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1651088583644594177 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In Europe, Poland illuminated their iconic Palace of Culture and Science in downtown Warsaw with the blue and white colors of the Jewish state, in honor of Israel’s Independence Day. President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen sent a special message, in which she said, “Europe and Israel are bound to be friends and allies. Your freedom is our freedom,” and wished the country a “happy birthday!”