Noa Kirel tells Israel’s president she will show ‘hutzpa’ at Eurovision 2023

'I really feel like I represent Israel in every way'

Israeli pop-star Noa Kirel met President Isaac Herzog on Thursday a few days before leaving for Britain's Liverpool, where she will represent Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Kirel, 22, will perform with the song "Unicorn" written with Doron Medley, Yanon Yahal and Mai Safdia.

"I really feel like I represent Israel in every way," Kirel told the president and his wife, Michal. "It is an honor to be the country's ambassador," the singer added, noting that she intended to show "hutzpa" (Israeli term for extreme self-confidence or audacity) in her performance, "but in a good way."

"The song 'Unicorn' is about being who we are, accepting ourselves, loving ourselves, being proud to be Jewish in the face of the world. It's a song that calls for diversity and acceptance," explained the young star.

"You represent the country, that’s a huge thing … We trust you, the beautiful face of Israel … I heard the song and it’s great - you are great! I am a big fan of yours," replied the president, before asking to take a selfie with Kirel.

The music video for the song has over 3.6 million views on YouTube. Kirel will leave for the UK next week for rehearsals ahead of her performance in the first Eurovision semi-final on May 9, where she will try to secure enough votes to advance to the grand final on May 13.

