'You have no idea what a huge honor it is for me to represent our country'

Israeli singer Noa Kirel began the Eurovision 2023 adventure on Sunday morning, boarding a flight to Liverpool, Britain.

The 22-year-old pop star will have a few days to rehearse her performance at the Eurovision semi-finals on May 9 with the hope of qualifying for the final which will take place on May 13. In an interview with i24NEWS last week, Kirel said that through her song “Unicorn” she was promoting coexistence and togetherness.

"I didn't think I would be so excited," the star who will represent Israel said before boarding the plane.

"You have no idea what a huge honor it is for me to represent our country. To represent our people with my song and stand on the Eurovision stage in front of the whole world," said Kirel.

“Knowing that the whole country is with me, supporting me, feeling the immense love I receive…To have the opportunity to connect so many people through my music is truly a dream come true," she added.

Before boarding the plane, the singer sent a final message to her fans: "The very fact that I have been chosen to represent the State of Israel and my people in front of thousands of people around the world - it is already my biggest victory. It's a source of pride for me and I'll try my best to make you proud of me."

The competition is taking place in Great Britain, after Ukraine, which won the contest last year, had to give up hosting it due to the war with Russia. Israeli winner of the 2019 Eurovision Netta Barzilai will also participate in the grand finale as a guest artist alongside last year's winner, the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, as well as other winners and contestants from previous years.