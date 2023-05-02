The global phenomenon is known for immersive and electrifying live performances, with 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Icelandic blues rock band KALEO is coming to Israel on June 22 at Amphi Park in the central city of Ra’anana, as part of its world tour ‘10 Years of Unforgettable Music.’

The global phenomenon is known for immersive and electrifying live performances, with 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 530 million views on YouTube for its single “Way Down We Go.”

Lead singer JJ Julius Son sings his soul out in every song and brings an energetic show full of huge hits alongside lead guitarist Robin Pollock, drummer David Antonson, and bassist Daniel Christianson.

The band was founded in 2012 by JJ when he pulled together his three childhood friends, and they haven’t looked back since.

They dipped their toes in the local scene with their debut album ‘KALEO’ and eventually entered the mainstream, increasing their fanbase on a global stage. In 2015, they were signed by Records Atlantic and moved to Texas to pursue their dream in international terms.

Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File (L-R) - Rubin Pollock, Daniel Kristjansson, JJ Julius Son, and David Antonsson of KALEO pose backstage during a festival in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The band continued to attract attention throughout the United States and the world, and in the same year, the magazine Esquire labeled them as one of the 40 bands that must be heard.

Their groundbreaking sophomore album ‘A/B’ dropped in 2016, and is a mixture of grungy blues and classic rock, paired with folk blues. That album spawned three huge hits that conquered radio stations, music charts, and platforms worldwide, including the single “No Good,” which was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Rock Performance.”

KALEO enjoyed a top spot on the Billboard alternative songs chart and has sold countless albums from London to Moscow.

Ticket sales for their show in Israel will begin May 2 at 9:00 am IL time.