Eurovision 2023: Noa Kirel performs second rehearsal in Liverpool

At the end of her rehearsal, Kirel received cheers from the 14 other delegations participating in the same semi-final

With six days to go before the first semi-final of Eurovision 2023, Israel's representative Noa Kirel performed a second rehearsal on Wednesday night on the stage at Liverpool Arena.

During the twenty-minute rehearsal, the Israeli singer performed her song three times in a row. The bulk of the rehearsal focused on lighting changes requested by the Israeli delegation's artistic team and pyrotechnic additions for the final part of the performance, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653856051878297601 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

At the end of her rehearsal, Kirel received cheers from the other 14 delegations participating in the same semifinal. "I'm here to represent my country and I'm working hard to make a difference," she said in an interview broadcast live on the official Eurovision Tiktok account immediately after the rehearsal.

"Of course I want to get to the first place, everyone wants that. But the real victory is how I feel now. It is a great honor for me to be on stage in front of millions of viewers. I represent my country and for me it's a victory," she added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1653847490263654400 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"If I were Israel, I wouldn't be worried. The country will reach the final. I think if the teaser we received is indicative of what is to come, you can be sure that it can win," said William Lee Adams, editor of the blog Wiwibloggs in an interview on Kan.

Kirel will compete in the first semifinal next Tuesday and will sing in the ninth position. The second semifinal will take place on May 11 and the grand final, in which 2018 Eurovision winning Israeli singer Neta Barzilai will perform, will take place on May 13.