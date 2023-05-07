Superstar singer Adele planning her first visit to Israel - report

It is unclear if the singer would preform during her visit to the Jewish state

Superstar single Adele is in negotiations for her first visit to Israel, according to a report by Israel Hayom on Sunday.

According to the report, management for the British singer have begun preparing for the potential visit, during which the superstar would meet with a number of local women's representatives.

It is unclear, however, if the singer would preform during her visit to the Jewish state.

Adele, who celebrated her 35th birthday last weekend, has been one of the most successful artists in the world over her 15 year career.

The singer's second album, "21", has sold more than 31 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful albums in history, as well as the most successful in the 21st century.

Adele, who lives in Los Angeles, has won 16 Grammy Awards, two of them for the "Album of the Year" for her albums "21" and "25." She has won 12 Brit Awards and an Academy Award for "Skyfall," the theme song to the film of the same name from the James Bond film franchise.

The news of Adele's potential visit comes one day following the cancellation of the visit to Israel by another British star, Sam Smith.

Smith, who was slated to play in Tel Aviv on May 31st, had been pressured to cancel his visit to the Jewish state by members of the BDS movement.