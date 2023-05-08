Israeli authorities prepare for Lag Ba'omer holiday pilgrimage to Mt. Meron

Thousands of police forces will secure the event, using helicopters, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and drones

On Monday night, hundreds of thousands of people are expected to ascend Mount Meron in northern Israel for an annual Lag Ba'omer pilgrimage to the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. After a deadly stampede that killed 45 people in 2021, numerous new security measures have been put in place.

To avoid overcrowding, no more than 50,000 people will be allowed on the mountain and in the vicinity of the complex surrounding the tomb at a time. Visitors will be allowed to stay for a maximum of five hours.

Private vehicles will not be allowed access to the site and buses will be used to shuttle visitors, in order to avoid overloading local infrastructure. Only one communal bonfire will be allowed under the control of the authorities, whereas in previous years traditional bonfires were lit throughout the area.

The main complex has also been expanded with stronger infrastructure, and additional celebration sites have been added. Thousands of organizers are monitoring the site to avoid an unexpected influx at bottlenecks, which caused the 2021 tragedy.

ZAKA and United Hatzalah emergency services will be on site with doctors, paramedics and nurses. In addition, 8,000 personnel will provide security, using helicopters, all-terrain vehicles, motorcycles and drones.

The first year after the tragedy that killed 45, ultra-Orthodox Jews came back to a scale-downed version of the traditional celebrations for Lag Ba'omer, but this year it appears that the crowds will return to their usual size.