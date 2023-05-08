Lag Ba’omer: The story of the ancient synagogue on Mount Meron

Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, the man who escaped the Romans to lay the foundations of one of the most influential spiritual movements in history – Jewish Kabbalah

Mount Meron is a central point for Jews who gather in the thousands to celebrate the annual festival of Lag Ba’omer – a tradition that goes back to the 1st century CE and centers around the iconic figure Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

“His story starts with a debate with four scholars about the Roman Empire,” said Yizhar Hass, a tour guide for the Pathway of the Heart complex in Kibbutz Barkai, central Israel. “At the end of this debate, Rabbi Yochai says that the Romans are doing what they are doing only for their own benefit," he told i24NEWS.

"They build bridges to take tax. They build roads to put the army on them. The Roman Empire declared that his penalty would be death, and he moved to a cave in Peki’in."

Rabbi Yochai lived in Peki’in of what is today northern Israel with his son for 12 years. According to tradition, during this time he laid the foundations of one of the most influential spiritual movements in history – Jewish Kabbalah.

“After 12 years, they go out of the cave, and the penalty of the Romans vanished. They are walking outside the cave and see farmers working, and they said to each other, 'Look at these people. They are not enlightened.' So they establish a group of scholars to study the Kabbalah,” said Hass.

The ancient synagogue in Meron is located only several feet from the famous grave of Rabbi Yochai on top of the mountain. It has never been excavated but was part of a survey led by Claude Conder in the late 19th century. Despite natural disasters and wars, the entrance gate to the synagogue has remained intact.

“There is a legend that if the upper stone will fall, the messiah will come,” Hass explained.

“There are two kinds of messiahs – the Divine messiah and the earthly one, the son of David, and the idea is that when the stone will fall down, redemption will come. If the stone will fall down, we’ll start the process of being enlightened.”

After the destruction of the temple in Jerusalem during the great Jewish revolt in the 1st century CE, the spiritual center of the Jewish people moved to places like Mount Meron. A new road was recently built near the ancient synagogue – which remains a bit far from the wider public but sits adjacent to one of the most popular sites in the Holy Land.