Noa Kirel enters Eurovision final with energetic 'Unicorn' performance

Finalists were decided by the public alone, with no judges having a say this year

Noa Kirel, Israel's representative at the 2023 Eurovision song and dance competition, entered the final stage of the tournament early Thursday.

Kirel performed the song "Unicorn" Wednesday night along with the other contestants, garnering enough votes to advance. This follows consistently strong showings in polling, with her never dipping below the top 10.

There are no judges this year, with the public voting determining who advances.

More to follow