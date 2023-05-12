Backstreet Boys concert in Israel cancelled due to rocket fire

The concert was scheduled for Saturday night in Rishon Letzion

The concert of famous 90s pop group Backstreet Boys, scheduled for Saturday night at Live Park in Rishon Letzion, was canceled on Friday after an assessment of the security situation in the IDF.

The decision comes on the fourth day of the Israeli army's "Shield and Arrow" operation on the Gaza Strip and Islamic Jihad's rocket attacks on Israel.

IDF spokesperson: "As part of a joint situation assessment by the Home Front Command and the Rishon Lezion Municipality, it was decided to cancel the show that was planned to take place at the 'Zappa LIVE Park' complex of the "Backstreet Boys" band on Saturday night."

The group had not performed in the Jewish state for over five years. The Backstreet Boys performed in Ra'anana in 2015 and in Rishon Letzion in 2018.

The group, currently touring as part of their #DNAWorldTour, is performing shows this week in Bahrain and Egypt.