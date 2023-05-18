Israel’s PM Netanyahu to Noa Kirel: ‘You don’t want to see me dance’

Kirel, 22, who came to the meeting with the prime minister with her parents, Amir and Ilana, and her brother Niv

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Thursday met with pop star Noa Kirel and congratulated her on taking third place at the Eurovision Song Contest in Britain’s Liverpool last week.

"I will tell you something: You definitely don't want to see me dance,” the prime minister joked, referring to the lyrics of Kirel’s Eurovision hit “Unicorn.”

"When we watched you we saw that you are in both peak condition and peak desire. I also saw this in your eyes at the end – everything comes from within," his wife Sara said.

Kirel, 22, who came to the meeting with her parents, Amir and Ilana, and her brother Niv, said that her love for performing motivates her to work hard.

"The desire to perform, to work, to conquer and to bring honor all come from within. It is a lot of motivation. I very much enjoy what I do; I love to bring joy. This is what motivates me to work hard," Kirel told the prime minister.

Her song "Unicorn" debuted at No. 91 on the Spotify global chart with 1.42 million streams. This is the highest ranking entry after the Eurovision Song Contest.