Noa Kirel's Holocaust remark sparks controversy in Poland

The pop star has been getting a lot of backlash from Poland, after being given full 12 points for third place performance

Israel's Eurovision representative, Noa Kirel, stirred controversy in Poland after she commented on the emotional third place performance, which included getting the full 12 points from Polish judges.

"Receiving full marks from Poland after my family’s past there during the Holocaust was a true moment of victory,” Kirel said when interviewed by Israeli broadcaster Kan, and later reported in Ynet.

Her comments caused a huge outcry in the Eastern European country that has been on a campaign to "minimize" the murders of Jews that occurred on its soil during World War II. "This is a scandal, Kirel's words were interpreted as accusing Poland of murdering Jews during World War II," wrote the Polish news site Dorzeczy.

"Eurovision scandal. As gratitude for points from Poland, she mentioned the Holocaust,” wrote Onet, a Polish news site.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659433094191915009 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Does this statement reflect the level of education about the Holocaust in Israel? Do young people in Israel think the Holocaust was caused by Poland?" tweeted Anna Maria Żukowska, a Polish member of parliament, and addressed the Israeli embassy in Poland.

Jerusalem and Warsaw have experienced many tensions in recent years over the former’s attitude toward the fate of its Jewish citizens during World War II. Almost all of Poland's approximately 3 million Jews were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Holocaust.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met Kirel and congratulated her on taking third place at the Eurovision Song Contest, and the Israeli first lady said, “I also saw this in your eyes at the end – everything comes from within.”