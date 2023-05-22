The dance show 'Tatry' invites the audience to 'move together' in a way that the tensions between history and utopia become a dance

Inspired by the political situation in Israel, a new dance show featuring original choreography by Mor Shani will be presented by Yoram Karmi's troupe on May 29 and 30 at the Suzanne Dellal Center in Tel Aviv.

Shani’s new show "Tatry" promises to give the audience's imagination free rein, with eight dancers presenting an alternative to the divisive reality, and inviting the viewing public to "move together" in a way that the tensions between history and utopia give way to a dance.

Mor Shani grew up in Eilat, Israel's southernmost city, raised by his mother, a dance teacher. At the age of 16, he began taking dance classes before joining the Bat Dor school in Tel Aviv, which no longer exists today. He moved to Holland where he received a Bachelor of Arts at ArtEZ University of the Arts, and then a Masters degree in Amsterdam. In 2017, he returned to Israel after 10 years in the Netherlands, a life experience that he says gave him the open-mindedness and artistic curiosity that was necessary to make his break through.

Pavel Conyor Portrait photo of Mor Shani

We sat down with the young choreographer to learn more about the new show and the inspiration behind it.

"The project was commissioned by Yoram Karmi, who was looking for a choreographer for his troupe. This is the first time he invited an outside professional! I usually work independently, but there's really something special and there's a different energy with this troupe,” Shani told us. “When we started putting the show together at the end of 2022, the political situation in Israel was quite fragile, tense and complex, and that's what we wanted to express with this dance."

A "free dance" was Shani's motto. The choreographer chose not to "impose" structured movements on the dancers, but rather to let them choose their steps freely. This fascinating collaboration embodied the correlation between music, body, and movement, and fulfilled the political "role" of dance as a physical art while allowing the individual dancers to express themselves and their personal feelings.

Efrat Mazor Rehearsal photo of Yoram Karmi's Fresco Dance Camp, at the Suzanne Dellal Center in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"The choreography was done with a lot of improvisation, to highlight the movements of the dancers that come to them spontaneously when they listen to the music, and then we made some adjustments. It's a kind of exercise of democracy, which we are defending so much at the moment, where we take into account everyone's desires."

Shani added: "The dancers themselves took part in the anti-government protests, and their bodies became a vehicle for political expression. A body that comes back from the pro-democracy rallies directly to the dance studio is necessarily impregnated with what it has just experienced, and this is then felt on stage. I wanted to show that it is possible to dance all together, despite the differences of opinion, with movements that go towards the past, the future, and movements that are found in the demonstrations," he continued.

Shani's goal was to convey a natural order in the chaos, through stage play that is a microcosm of the world's political and social reality.

Shani chose the music of Polish composer Henrik Gorecki, who witnessed the disintegration of communism and composed the "Symphony of Sorrow Songs" in 1976, a kind of first funeral prayer for communism, while he was living in the Tatra mountain range that divides Poland and Slovakia.

"His music is inspired by the ambivalence between the individual and the collective, capitalism and communism. We did a retrospective of his music choreographed to the dancers' movements to give some coherence," Mor said.

Efrat Mazor Rehearsal photo of Yoram Karmi's Fresco Dance Camp, at the Suzanne Dellal Center in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"I've always had this music in mind because it's very expressive and avant-garde, and I was looking for a way to use it to good effect. With the situation we're in, it was pretty obvious to me that this was the piece that would work best for our dance."

The choreography was presented as a sumptuous blend of contemporary modern dance, folklore, and street art. "There are many movements taking place at the same time in different places on the stage, so the viewer has the choice to watch the dance they like the most," Mor reveals. "The central question I wanted to pose through dance is: How can you find peace and tranquility in uncertainty? How can you dance while feeling free and full of doubts at the same time?"

"Tatry" will go on to be presented in China in July. Upon his return in August, Shani will participate in the Dance Festival in Jaffa with a new project.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the i24NEWS French website.