The Israeli writers behind the huge Netflix hit ‘Fauda’ are back, with a new four-part series about the Lebanese arch-terrorist Imad Mughniyeh.

'Ghosts of Beirut' tells the story of the man who prior to 9/11 was responsible for killing more Americans than anyone else in the world. He eventually died in a car bombing in Damascus, which has since been blamed on a joint operation of the Central Intelligence Agency and Israel’s Mossad spy agency.

“The mission was to tell a story of a man, a terrorist, a monster in a way, who most Americans are not aware of, of his name or history, although he really designed the face of the Middle East and terrorism as we know it today," Avi Issacharoff, co-creator of 'Fauda' and 'Ghosts of Beirut,' told i24NEWS.

"So our mission was to tell this incredible story about a man and the chase after him that lasted about 26 years; the CIA, Mossad, and other Western intelligence communities, hunting him unsuccessfully for 26 years," he said.

While he explained the story is dramatized, there was no way to dramatize real events.

"The events are real, we couldn't fake real events like the suicide attacks in Lebanon or terror attacks elsewhere, and of course not the end of Mughniyeh. But we could dramatize the scenes in which you see internal relations inside Hezbollah or with his family," he explained, referring to the Lebanese terror movement of which Mughniyeh was the commander.

The former journalist and Middle East analyst also pointed to obstacles in writing the story of the terrorist, in particular, sifting through the many versions of reality.

“Our job as journalists is to find the truth or the closest thing. The problem was there were many different versions of the truth. We had to find the closest version to realistic truth," he said.

"But at the end of the day, it wasn’t an easy mission, and I can't say this is 100 percent real, because it’s not. We changed some things, like names, to create the maximum emotional effect for our audience.”

“I think the show will create curiosity inside Lebanon because he did so much to the people. Whether Shiite, Christian, or Sunni, I think people would love to watch it and find out more about what the West knows about Mughniyeh."