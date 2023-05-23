Noa Kirel responds to the Polish controversy, clearing the air

The Poland-Kirel sage continues, after her Eurovision statement that brought up the Holocaust

Almost two weeks have passed since Noa Kirel's performance at Eurovision 2023, where she finished third. Immediately after, she found herself faced with two controversies. The saga continued, regarding her statement about the Holocaust and Poland.

The 22-year-old, considered one of the biggest pop stars in Israel today, said "Poland and I have been in a love affair for a while.” Speaking to Niv Raskin on Israeli television Keshet 12, Kirel explained the situation.

“When they [Poland] awarded me the 12 points, I said it was a victory for me because what happened to my family during the Holocaust happened on Polish soil. I meant that it happened on Polish soil. Things are kind of taken out of context," said Kirel.

"I'm sure I'll meet with the Polish foreign minister, we'll talk and he'll understand the situation. I will continue to tour in Poland and I'm sure everything will be fine," continued Kirel, and added that she shoots "a lot of music videos in Poland, including the video for Unicorn.”

Amid the controversy, the Polish Deputy Foreign Minister invited Kirel, "this invitation is to understand why she thinks about our homeland in this way, to explain why it offends us and why we do not agree. Also, to let her see with her own eyes the places where Nazi Germany committed crimes against Poles and Jews in our country.”

On a more minor note, an ultra-Orthodox Israeli lawmaker mocked Noa Kirel’s stage costume, or in his opinion, the lack thereof, and offered to donate her clothes, during a budget debate in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.