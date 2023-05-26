Noa Kirel accepts invitation to visit Poland amid Holocaust remarks row

'I hope that together we will use this opportunity to discuss history, commemoration of the victims of Holocaust and other WWII crimes,' says Polish official

Israeli pop star Noa Kirel accepted Poland’s invitation to visit the country after her comments about the Holocaust at the Eurovision song contest sparked controversy, the country’s deputy foreign minister said Thursday.

Pawel Jablonski thanked Kirel in a tweet “for accepting my invitation to visit Poland again.”

“I hope that together we will use this opportunity to discuss history, commemoration of the victims of [the] Holocaust and other WWII crimes, and also the future – how to inspire Polish & Israeli youth to learn about history and get to know each other. Against false stereotypes,” he wrote.

Kirel’s remarks about Poland giving Israel 12 points at the Eurovision, where the singer took the third place, sparked criticism from Polish politicians.

“When Poland gives Israel 12 points, after almost the entire Kirel family was murdered in the Holocaust, it is a victory,” the 22-year-old pop star told Israel’s Kan broadcaster after the contest.

“When they [Poland] awarded me the 12 points, I said it was a victory for me because what happened to my family during the Holocaust happened on Polish soil. I meant that it happened on Polish soil. Things are kind of taken out of context," she later expained, adding that she'll meet with the Polish foreign minister.

In 2019, Kirel visited Auschwitz, the Nazi death camp in Poland, where members of her father’s family were murdered during the Holocaust. The singer has not yet commented on accepting the invitation to come to Poland again.