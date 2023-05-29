Israel: Bedouin life from a less seen angle in Rahat

Photographers trained their lenses on the seldom exposed communities in the Negev

"Nomads in Society" is a new photography exhibition inaugurated on Sunday in Israel's largest Bedouin town, Rahat. The show is a journey into the heart of Bedouin society by five highly talented Jewish-Israeli photographers.

Michael Agur, Yael Lichtenstein, Debbie Morag, Miri Nagler and Eli Attias have photographed Bedouin life in Israel with a master's eye. Their original shots testify to the richness of this community, torn between tradition and modernity, and invites the audience to discover them.

Rahat, a desert town in the south of the country, has a population of approximately 75,000. In recent years it's stepped up its cultural initiatives, particularly with the opening of the Cultural Palace in February 2022. Since then, a rich and varied program has included numerous plays, films and exhibitions.

The exhibition runs until the end of June at the Zahra gymnasium in Rahat. The adventure began as a volunteer project by a group of friends who turned to photographer Eli Attias to organize this cultural event, which seeks to remain apolitical.

Rahat Community Center "Nomads in Society" exhibition opening ceremony in Rahat, Israel.

"It all started with photography enthusiasts who are also involved in philanthropy and social work. They are academics and people who photograph as a hobby," said Attias.

For three years, once every two to three weeks, the photographers met in the country's Bedouin towns and took pictures that show a hidden face of the Bedouin community, still little known to the public. From north to south, the photographers traversed hundreds of miles to capture moments of life, stories and singular journeys that characterize Bedouin society.

"We wanted to document the current situation of the Bedouin. Through the photos, we wanted to show Israelis the faces and all the emotions we ourselves felt during our travels in the country, so that they would know Bedouin society better. Our mission is to convey the incredible experience we had in the field, as well as the aesthetic values we believe in", Attias explained to i24NEWS.

Rahat Community Center Local residents viewing the "Nomads in Society" exhibition in Rahat, Israel.

The photographers approached communities with that have little exposure to wider society, particularly women, who are still not used to the limelight. And, over the course of their encounters, they learned about Bedouin society and their way of life in great depth, so as to be able to detect the differences between communities depending on where they live in the country.

"The exhibition brings a special touch to Bedouin life. All the photographers are Jewish, and for me this marks another important step in the development of art and culture in Rahat. It's also about exposing the city's students to the lives of their brothers, through the loving lens of the camera", said Daniel Alter, Strategic and Cultural Advisor in Rahat.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS website.