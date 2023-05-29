The British pop star invited the renowned Israeli singer Noga Erez to perform with him on Thursday

International music sensation Robbie Williams is slated to perform in Israel on Thursday, with his arrival to the Holy Land now scheduled for Monday night, after requesting to move up his flight. The British pop star also revealed that he has invited local singer Noga Erez to perform with him.

Williams showed interest in the Israeli musician about six months ago when he first tweeted about her, and continued express his appreciation for her music that he says he and his daughter enjoy.

"Can this person be the next biggest person pls? Asking for a friend,” Williams said in his first tweet about the Israeli musician, and shared her song NAILS. Many responded with excitement, including Erez herself.

Erez then retweeted Williams, with the message: "Hey Robbie Williams. This person loves you!” and added, "What just happened?”

As it turns out, the collaboration will come to fruition at their performance on Thursday, at HaYarkon Park in Tel Aviv. The opening acts will be Callum Scott, followed by Statik, Martin Grix, and finally, Williams.

Williams first found fame as a member of pop group Take That, in the early-to-mid '90s and then launched a highly successful solo career in 1996. He has remained one of the most popular international acts, even entering the Guinness Book of World Records after selling 1.6 million tickets in a single day when he announced his 2006 world tour.

Another major act hitting the Tel Aviv stage this summer is Guns N' Roses who are scheduled to perform on June 5, their fourth appearance in Israel in recent years.