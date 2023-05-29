Tower of David in Jerusalem is also an ancient fortress, telling stories of the Hasmonean Kingdom, Byzantine period, and early Islamic period of the Middle Ages

After over ten years of planning and three years of construction, the famous Tower of David Museum in Jerusalem is reopening to the public on June 1 as the holy city’s official museum.

"The new museum tells the secrets of this city – how Jerusalem, a small city in the hills of Judea, became so important city for so many people from all over the world,” Eilat Lieber, director and chief curator of the museum, told i24NEWS.

But the Tower of David in Jerusalem isn't just a museum – it's an ancient fortress. The strategic location tells the story of the biblical Hasmonean Kingdom, the Roman and Byzantine periods, and the early Islamic period through the Middle Ages.

"We are located in a high topography on a high spot so every ruler- every king who wanted to control the city controlled the citadel itself,” said Noam Silverberg, an archaeologist for the Israel Antiquities Authority.

"Every spot that was under construction we initially came and excavate as much as we could,” he told i24NEWS. “We found underground reservoirs, underground tunnels, drainage systems, walls.”

The massive renovation includes the conservation of remains, including the citadel's walls and the minaret.

The museum reveals the history of all three monotheistic religions, with ten completely new thematic galleries, telling the story of Jerusalem over 4,000 years. They include models of the Second Temple, the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and the Dome of the Rock.

It's here where not only can visitors catch a glimpse of artifacts, but also where ancient stories are told with modern tools.

"At the museum, we created a lot of new content, video mapping, immersive experiences, games for children, computer games,” explained creative director Yoav Cohan. “We have a wide variety of films, interactive games,” he told i24NEWS.

One of the new features in this museum is called "Sands of Time,” a large interactive, multimedia wall that allows visitors to explore thousands of years of history in Jerusalem with just a quick touch.

But revamping the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum was not without obstacles.

"To install fiber cables and technology inside archeology was a challenge because we had to do it without harming the antiquities,” recalled Lieber.

The renovation didn’t only include implementing cutting-edge storytelling technology, but also a new multi-level pavilion at the Jaffa gate that provides access to the Old City.

The museum is on a mission to create even more accessibility.

"We worked together with the Israeli Antiquities Authority and together we found solutions of how to make the citadel accessible,” said Reut Kozak, head of accessibility and inclusion at the museum.

“For example, we have new ramps and new two elevators that make the rooms in the upper level accessible for all, for the first time in the history of the museum,” she said to i24NEWS.

A new experience that doesn't only plan on telling the story of Jerusalem's past, but more.

"We will bring more knowledge, more experience, more fun to the museum and to the city and we will be able to show also the present of Jerusalem and also the future,” said Lieber.