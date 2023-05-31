Pizzeria in Jerusalem ranked among 50 best in the world

This is the very first time the prestigious guide listed an Israeli pizzeria as well as a kosher pizzeria

The Top 50 Pizza guide, an Italian ranking listing the best pizzerias in the world, awarded its 38th place to La Piedra, a restaurant located in Jerusalem.

At the ceremony that brought together the best pizza makers in the world, Avi Sinclair, chef and co-director of "La Piedra," received a certificate from the guide, referred to by experts as the "Michelin of pizzas."

“I am proud of this international recognition for my partners and myself, which crowns years of hard work. We are happy to pave the way for pizzerias in Israel so that others can join the ranking in the years to come, because many deserve it," said Sinclair upon accepting his certificate.

La Piedra, which has two branches in the Israeli capital, offers pizzas cooked over a wood fire out of dough made in the Neapolitan way: from Italian flour rising for 24 to 36 hours before being cooked. The menu ranges from the classic margherita pizza to different interpretations that also incorporate local flavors.