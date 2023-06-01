The beach is located near the village of Metzoke Dragot, on the shores of the Dead Sea, no other Middle Eastern country is on the list

A nudist beach in Israel rose to a top 20 spot in a worldwide ranking, according to a list compiled by the Naturist Society. A variety of sites were included, from clothing-free resorts in South America to man-made beaches in Europe.

The Israeli beach is located near the village of Metzoke Dragot, on the shores of the Dead Sea, offering a tranquil spot for those wishing to practice nudism, despite unclear Israeli legislation on the subject. No other Middle Eastern country made it onto the list

The Dead Sea

According to the official website of the Israeli Naturist Federation, there are four prime locations for naturism in Israel. A beach north of Tel Aviv, near the Tel Baruch area; a beach south of Ashkelon, just a few miles from Gaza; and the Dead Sea spot.

Ashkelon

Edi Israel/FLASH90 View of the beach in the Southern Israeli town of Ashkelon.

The most iconic place for nudists in Israel was near the Ga'ash beach, located south of Netanya, at the foot of a sandstone hill.

Tel Baruch, near Tel Aviv

Coupled with an Italian-made pizza from a recently crowned top 50 worldwide pizzeria, a bite from La Piedra, located in Jerusalem, might not ruin the birthday suit, but best not overindulge. The two first time spots were able to bring some favorable limelight to Israel’s culture.

Ga'ash, near Netanya

Hadas Parush/Flash90 The Arsuf beach near Ga'ash, central Israel.

Although, there’s a lot to be said about Israel’s ranking in gender equality compared to other OECD countries. A list that’s worth climbing.

Other countries with significant inequality between men and women are Turkey, Chile, the USA and Slovakia. By contrast, Belgium, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden have relatively low levels of inequality.