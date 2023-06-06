It was the legendary band's fourth performance in Israel over the past two decades, as part of the Middle East leg on their latest tour

American rock legends Guns N’ Roses delighted a sold-out crowd of 60,000 people at HaYarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Monday night, causing traffic in the surrounding area to come to a standstill.

The three-hour musical extravaganza was performed live, with no playback. After the third song, lead singer Axl Rose said, “We wanted to have a little gathering,” inviting the crowd to sing together and thanking them, “We’re happy you stopped by.”

Axl Rose was full of energy, and even asked the crowd if they could keep up. “Hanging in there? I'm checking up on you."

He did give himself and the crowd a soft break, for the calmer "November Rain,” when he sat in front of the piano for a 7-minute performance.

"It's So Easy" was the set-starter, and the legendary performers went on to sing their most loved classics, like "Welcome to the Jungle" and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” The American band dedicated their "Civil War" song to Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion. All the crowd, in near unison, took out their smartphones when they heard "Sweet Child O' Mine" start.

The band last performed in Israel in 2017, and Monday night marked their fourth performance in the Holy Land over the past two decades. The band is making a world tour, and played in Abu Dhabi on Thursday before arriving in Tel Aviv.

The next scheduled leg is in Europe, for 15 gigs, after which the legends will return to North America in August, and Vancouver will see them wrap things up in October.