Pop sensation Bruno Mars is bringing his musical magic to Israel

Israeli fans of American pop star Bruno Mars will be able to watch the singer live, when the hit sensation brings his musical magic to the Holy Land this fall.

Local production company Live Nation Israel released details on Wednesday of the one-night only performance, to take place October 4 at HaYarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

Ticket sales were opened alongside the announcement, starting at $105 for a spot on the lawn. The two top-tier positions were listed at $233 for the stage-side “Golden Ring,” and $260 for VIP.

Peter Jean Hernandez, better known by his stage name Bruno Mars, began his career at the turn of the millennia, and after almost two decades of performing, he remains at the top of the game. His songs have accumulated millions of views on YouTube, with his classics like “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade” even breaking over a billion.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP File) Bruno Mars poses with his awards at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York, U.S.

The musical hitmaker recently won four Grammy Awards for his latest album “An Evening with SIlk Sonic” that was made together with Anderson Paak. In total, Bruno Mars has been nominated for 31 Grammys and won 15 during his sensational career. His albums have sold more than 130 million copies worldwide.

Despite his well-established success for nearly two decades, this is his first concert in Israel. And with his summer performance, he will join other legends like Robbie Williams, Guns n’ Roses, and Imagine Dragons.

The Rock n’ Roll legends Guns N’ Roses just completed their sold-out concert at HaYarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Monday night, which brought traffic in the surrounding area to a standstill. It was the band's fourth performance in Israel over the past two decades, as part of the Middle East leg on their latest tour.

While the British pop star Robbie Williams was in Israel to perform a concert on Thursday, his love of the country brought him here earlier, which led to him making new friends, and to make surprise street performances, and even allowed a mutual love to bloom.