Biopic 'Golda' with Helen Mirren to open 2023 Jerusalem Film Festival

Israeli director Guy Nattiv's film 'Golda', which focuses on the fate of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, will open the 2023 Jerusalem Film Festival.

With iconic British actress Helen Mirren in the lead role, the biopic had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February. The movie is set to hit Israeli theaters on August 24.

"We are pleased to open this year's festival with Guy Nattiv's 'Golda'," said the festival’s organizers. "This is an impressive and immersive international production. Helen Mirren's performance is electrifying and we are sure that the thousands of spectators will have an unforgettable experience", they assured.

Besides Oscar-winning Mirren, the film stars Liev Schreiber, who plays Henry Kissinger, French actress Camille Cottin as Lou Kaddar, Golda Meir's personal assistant, and many Israeli actors. The film will be screened on the opening night, July 13, at the Sultan's Pool Amphitheater.

The Festival will close with the Palme d'Or winner of the last Cannes Film Festival, "Anatomy of a Fall" by French director Justine Triet. The latter became the third female director in history to win the top award of the prestigious French festival. A captivating psychothriller, the film traces the life of a couple through the trial of the wife in the aftermath of the mysterious death of her husband.

This will be the 40th edition of the Jerusalem Film Festival, which will take place this year from July 13 to 23 and will feature more than 200 films from 50 different countries, including several Israeli films that will be screened in preview.