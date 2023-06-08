50,000 tickets sold in just two hours for Bruno Mars' first concert in Israel

Faced with such enthusiasm, the organizers of the event could decide on a second concert date

Over 50,000 tickets for the Bruno Mars concert in Israel, which will take place in October in Tel Aviv, sold out in two hours, media reported Thursday.

The ticket sale began Thursday morning at 8 a.m., but the Ticketmaster site almost immediately encountered bugs due to a large number of requests. Some fans complained they couldn’t complete their purchase despite repeated attempts.

Live Nation, the concert's U.S.-based producer, reported a whopping 50,000+ tickets sold in just a few hours, signaling that congestion at the site continues in hopes of acquiring another 35,000. The high ticket prices are therefore far from putting off fans, who dream of attending the American singer's first concert in Israel, which will take place in Tel Aviv's HaYarkon Park on October 4th. Faced with such enthusiasm, the organizers of the event could decide on a second concert date, according to reports.

The "Just the way you are" singer, who began his solo career in 2010, has become one of the most popular artists in the world. The star has already won 15 Grammy Awards as well as several other awards.