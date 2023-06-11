Additional Bruno Mars concert announced in Tel Aviv after record sold out

The second concert will be held on Saturday, October 7

Good news for fans of the famous American singer, Bruno Mars. Following the rapid sold out of tickets for his first Israeli concert on October 4 at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv in just two hours, the organizers announced this Sunday an additional show.

The second concert will be held on Saturday, October 7. Ticket sales for this date will begin for pre-registered users this Sunday at 6 p.m. (local time), while sales will open to the general public on Monday at 9 a.m. (local time).

Ticket prices will remain the same as for the first concert: from $107 for the lawn, $238 for the "golden ring" category and $266 for the VIP category.

Mars has sold more than 200 million records worldwide. He is also the only artist in history to hold six certified diamond singles in the United States, a record unmatched to date.