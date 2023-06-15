Genie In a Bottle: Christina Aguilera to perform in Israel in August

The singer and songwriter will perform in the Jewish state for the first time

American pop icon Christina Aguilera will give a concert in Israel in August, organizers announced on Thursday.

Five-times Grammy Awards winner will take the stage at Live Park in the central city of Rishon Lezion on August 10. The 42-year-old singer and songwriter, who celebrates 25 years of her music career, will perform in the Jewish state for the first time.

The tickets will go on sale today at 10 a.m. (local time). Ticket prices will range from $100 to $187.

The show will be produced by LiveNation, who had enjoyed a great success with record sales of tickets to two concerts of Bruno Mars last week. The singer will also perform in Israel for the first time in October.