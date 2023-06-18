Gal Gadot unveils new Netflix action film 'Heart of Stone'

The film, which is produced by the Israeli actress' production company, will be released on the platform on August 11

World-renowned Israeli actress Gal Gadot unveiled the trailer for her upcoming spy thriller, "Heart of Stone," at a live event organized by Netflix on Sunday.

The presentation took place in São Paulo, Brazil, where she was present alongside Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt.

In "Heart of Stone," Gal Gadot plays Rachel Stone, an elite intelligence officer who is part of a secret international organization called The Charter. This organization, which has no political or national allegiances, works to maintain world peace.

However, when The Charter's "heart," the source of its technological power, is stolen by the villainous Keya Dhawan (played by Bollywood star Bhatt), Rachel Stone embarks on a thrilling adventure that will take her all over the world to get it back.

The film, to be released on Netflix on August 11, was produced by Pilot Wave, a company founded by Gal Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano. According to Variety, Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to the film in 2021.