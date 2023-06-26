The Walk of Fame announces on YouTube that the Israeli superstar will receive her star on the Hollywood boulevard in the next 'class'

Israeli superstar Gal Gadot will receive a spot on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, it was revealed on Monday by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, which manages the famous boulevard. This is the first time a female Israeli artist received this honor for cinema.

The 38-year-old actress will be one of 31 film industry professionals to achieve the star in 2024. Her “class” included Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh, Gwen Stefani and Ottis Redding, to name a few.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Actress Gal Gadot (R) mingles with actress Margot Robbie at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.

Earlier in May, Gadot was said to perfectly embody "Barbie's energy” because, according to the movie’s producers, she is “so incredibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for it, because she's so sincere and kind.”

She rose to worldwide fame in her Wonder Woman role, but was longer expected to put on the super hero cape. She did say she was grateful to have had the opportunity to play “such an incredible, iconic character.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1673406415807868933 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Also in May, the Israeli-American Council and Israel’s Consulate in Los Angeles honored Gadot at an official celebration of the Jewish states’ 75th anniversary of independence. After receiving her award, she said “Israel is my heart and my home. We all here are deeply proud of our Jewish homeland. This celebration is a testament to our unity, our strength.”

"As an Israeli living in America, I am very aware of the importance of maintaining a strong connection and of building bridges between the American and Israeli people. Our backgrounds might be different, our journeys unique, but our collective goal is shared,” she added.