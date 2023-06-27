The artist Abby Abergel says 'it was important for the viewer to see powerful women, not victims, and that's what had to come out of this exhibition' in Israel

More than 200,000 women in Israel have testified to suffering from physical, psychological or economic violence. According to relevant authorities, the actual figure is four times higher, which amounts to one Israeli woman in four having experienced domestic abuse.

In order to raise awareness of this scourge in a unique way, as well as to make an effort to find real solutions to eradicate it, photographer Abby Abergel set up a cultural project with Niv Adi, entitled the "Ten Commandments.” This extraordinary socio-artistic exhibition accompanied female victims of violence and revealed their journey from darkness to light and freedom.

Photographs of a dozen women will be exhibited across major companies in Israel, followed by galleries and hotel lobbies, moving on a monthly basis until September, in order to reach as wide an audience as possible. The photos will also be displayed in embassies, and sessions will be organized to shed light on the subject and invite public discussion, as well as to empower women. The seminars will be set up in cooperation with the Rouah Nashit organization.

"It's important for companies to take charge of the phenomenon of violence, they have a responsibility to help their female employees, because if a woman is a victim of violence at home, she can't work well or develop. That's why we chose to exhibit in companies, as they are one of the first places where the impact can be considerable,” project leader Niv Adi told i24NEWS.

“We've rewritten the Ten Commandments to put women at the center, so that they can dictate and express their commandments," Adi stated.

Portraits in milk: phototherapy

The idea for the project was born two years ago, from Abby's personal story. She began by photographing her twin daughters, who arrived three months early, in a bathtub of milk.

"I sort of needed to put them back in my womb to finish a process that hadn't been completed. I then photographed a friend in milk, then the project spread to several women,” conceptual art photographer Abby Abergel confided with i24NEWS.

“It gives a lot of possibilities and surrounds people with a certain benevolence. Milk is a reminder of motherhood, it's reassuring and nourishing, it feeds these women who have been victims of violence from near and far,” Abergel stated.

The "milky way" to freedom

The series of photos in milk has been named "Milky Way", as a symbol towards freedom.

"It's a very moving process, these intimate photographs help to reconnect with oneself, they have enormous potential for restoring women's confidence," said Abby Abergel, who herself experienced violence and has since escaped.

Abby Abergel A young woman sits in a bathtub of milk, one the photographs from the "Ten Commandments" collection by Abby Abergel, being exhibited throughout Israel.

"Through the photos, you can guess the freedom that dominates, the feeling of liberation emanates from their expressions and it's incredible to have been able to offer them this therapeutic art. It strengthens the people who are photographed, to see the printed rendering and the beauty that emerges, as well as the creativity," she assured.

Making "silent violence" visible

The women who came to be photographed wanted above all to rediscover their identity and refocus on themselves. Others identify with the phenomenon of "silent violence" and want to escape it. Every week, new women join the project.

"The milk decor is the same for all, but each woman brings her own universe, which is what makes this exhibition so special. This unusual aspect gives it its rare character; the women come from very different backgrounds," Adi said.

"Around the world, when there are campaigns about battered women, we immediately see the side of physical violence, whereas in reality the term violence conceals lots of nuances. Here, we're highlighting invisible violence", he added.

Abby Abergel Five photographs from the "Ten Commandments" collection by Abby Abergel, being exhibited throughout Israel.

Restoring hope

With these photographs, the emphasis has been on the strength of these women, not their vulnerability. Through the lens, Abergel transformed fragility into power and gave meaning to sometimes traumatic experiences.

"It was important for the viewer to see powerful women, not victims, and that's what had to come out of this exhibition, which will also be aimed at galleries and museums in the near future, showing a very positive side. We didn't want to fall into the pathos of the phenomenon of violence," Abergel stated.

Adi even assured that the "photos make you want to put them in your living room, it gives a feeling of optimism by proving that it is possible to free yourself from violence through willpower."

The photographs on display will be for sale, enabling women who are often victims of financial abuse to rebuild their lives, both emotionally and economically.

"I think every woman has the right to live in her own home in safety. Violence is a real societal problem, it's something that's always there despite the passage of time, and the solution to ending this disastrous spiral is in our hands," Abergel concluded.

In the future, the project will also be exported to Paris and Europe.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS website.